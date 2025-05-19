HIT: The Third Case, aka HIT 3, has turned out to be a decent success at the Indian box office, and though it has slowed down considerably, it is keeping the scoreboard ticking. Apart from being the highest-grosser in the HIT Universe, the film has helped Nani achieve some significant feats. One of those feats is that the actor has silently crossed one important milestone in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Tollywood action thriller opened to mixed reviews, but somehow, it managed to recover its entire budget and make some returns. Now, it has slowed down and is on the verge of losing its steam completely. During the third weekend, it earned less than 2 crores. Speaking about the total collection, the film has earned 78.41 crore net at the Indian box office in 18 days, as per Sacnilk.

Nani crosses the 300 crore milestone at the Indian box office post-COVID

From here, HIT 3 won’t be making big earnings and will finish its run below 85 crores. In the meantime, it helped Nani to cross the significant milestone of 300 crores in the post-COVID era. The Natural Star has had six theatrical releases in the post-pandemic era, and the cumulative collection of these films has crossed 300 crores at the Indian box office.

Shyam Singha Roy was Nani’s first theatrical release, and it earned 37.09 crores. It was followed by Ante Sundaraniki’s 21.60 crores. Dasara did a business of 81.93 crores. Hi Nanna earned 49.22 crores, followed by Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’s 63.15 crores. Including HIT 3’s 78.41 crores, his post-COVID total stands at 331.40 crores.

Nani’s box office run post-COVID:

Shyam Singha Roy – 37.09 crores

Ante Sundaraniki – 21.60 crores

Dasara – 81.93 crores

Hi Nanna – 49.22 crores

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram – 63.15 crores

Total – 331.40 crores

Ahead of Nagarjuna and Venkatesh

It’s an important milestone for Nani, putting him ahead of some A-listers of Tollywood. Veterans like Nagarjuna and Venkatesh are yet to cross this milestone in the domestic market. For those who don’t know, Nagarjuna’s post-COVID sum stands at 93.65 crores, while Victory Venkatesh has amassed 269.86 crores.

