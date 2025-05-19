Thunderbolts*, featuring Florence Pugh, Lewis Pullman, and David Harbour, crossed a significant mark at the domestic box office and has also crossed a major milestone globally. The New Avengers also experienced a harsh decline on its third weekend and will dip further in the upcoming weekend as tentpole movies are set to be released this Friday. Scroll below for the deets.

The film was made on a production budget of $180 million, excluding the marketing cost. It has so far collected around 1.8 times the production budget worldwide. The New Avengers must earn $450 million to hit the break-even point and be considered a box office success. However, judging by the current performance, it might not be able to achieve that.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s latest box office report via X [formerly Twitter], Thunderbolts* collected a decent $15.7 million on its third weekend at the overseas box office. The film has earned less than Captain America: Brave New World’s $18.8 million at the same time in its theatrical run. The New Avengers also witnessed a harsh drop of -53.8% from last weekend and has hit the $170.3 million cume internationally.

The dramatic dip might be due to Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning‘s release in some foreign markets and the worldwide release of Final Destination: Bloodlines.

The MCU biggie collected an estimated $16.5 million on its third weekend in the United States. It lost multiple screens last week, and with that, Thunderbolts* has reached the $155.4 million cume in North America. Allied to the $170.3 million overseas gross, the worldwide collection of the MCU movie has crossed the $300 million milestone. The film now stands at the $325.7 million mark worldwide.

The New Avengers is projected to finish its theatrical run between $405 million and $415 million worldwide. The movie focuses on a group of antiheroes who are caught in a deathly trap and forced to work together on a dangerous mission. Thunderbolts* was released in the theatres on May 2.

