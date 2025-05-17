Final Destination Bloodlines has finally landed in the theatres, and it is set to wreak havoc at the box office, judging by its strong numbers from the previews. The film has already started to give competition to Ryan Coogler’s dominating horror movie Sinners. It might even beat it with its opening weekend collection. The horror flick’s CinemaScore rating has also been revealed and is quite favorable for it. Keep scrolling for more.

The film was directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein. This is the sixth film in the Final Destination film series. This sequel has arrived after over a decade, featuring Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd. It is the best-reviewed film in the franchise, receiving 92% from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and they stated, “Adding some surprising emotional layers onto the ghoulish bones of Final Destination’s mythology, Bloodlines ingeniously executes grisly set pieces with precision and turns impending doom into outrageous fun.”

The audience is also enjoying this gore flick, getting 91% from them. Final Destination Bloodlines collected a solid $5.5 million from the Thursday previews, including early screenings. It is an R-rated horror movie that has surpassed Sinners‘ $4.7 million preview numbers. It has also beaten A Quiet Place 2’s $4.8 million and Halloween Ends’ $5.4 million. The new release is only behind Scream 6’s $5.7 million and Nope’s $6.7 million.

According to Luiz Fernando‘s report, the R-rated movie is projected to earn between $45 million and $50 million in its opening weekend. For the uninitiated, Sinners, starring Michael B. Jordan, collected $48 million on its opening weekend. Final Destination: Bloodlines can beat Sinners’ opening weekend.

The story follows a college student plagued by a recurring violent nightmare who returns home to the one person who can break the cycle and save her family from the horrific fate that inevitably awaits them. Final Destination: Bloodlines was released in theaters on May 16.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

