Director Ryan Coogler has knocked it out of the park with another big success in his kitty. We’re talking about Sinners starring Michael B Jordan, which is unstoppable at the domestic box office. The American musical horror has surpassed Avengers: Endgame, A Minecraft Movie, and many other Hollywood biggies released in April on its 4th Wednesday. Scroll below for the latest updates!

A rock-solid fourth Wednesday

According to Luiz Fernando, Sinners accumulated $2.3 million on its fourth Wednesday. The increase in show count last Friday definitely helped boost the box office collections. The total earnings in the US now surge to $223.1 million. It is now aiming to surpass the lifetime of The Exorcist ($233 million) and become the fourth highest-grossing horror flick of all time in North America.

Sinners vs R-rated films on 4th Wednesday

Michael B Jordan starrer has scored the 4th best 4th Wednesday for an R-rated film in history. It surpassed Joker ($1.6 million) but remained behind The Passion of the Christ ($2.6 million), Oppenheimer ($2.6 million), and Deadpool And Wolverine ($2.7 million).

Sinners vs April releases on the 4th Wednesday

On the other hand, Sinners scored the second-best fourth Wednesday of all time for an April release. It has beaten Hollywood biggies like Avengers: Endgame ($2 million), Avengers: Infinity War ($1.9 million), The Jungle Book ($1.4 million), and A Minecraft Movie ($1 million).

However, the musical horror film stayed behind The Super Mario Bros Movie ($3 million).

Big win for Michael B Jordan!

With Sinners, Michael B Jordan’s domestic box office has surged to a whopping $1.5 billion. He has surpassed the total earnings of Michael Keaton, Ryan Gosling, and Daniel Craig in North America.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

