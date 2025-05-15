Tom Cruise is returning as Ethan Hunt for one last time, and it’s a bittersweet moment for Indian fans. We’re very well aware of the massive fanbase the MI franchise enjoys in our country. Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning now has a big task at the box office, which is to leave behind the lifetime collections of all its predecessors! Scroll below to know how much it will need to earn to attain a never-before-seen feat.

Odds are in favor!

Mission: Impossible 8 is arriving in Indian theatres on May 17, 2025. It will be competing against the Final Destination Bloodlines, Thunderbolts, and Sinners. It is performing well in advance booking as 50K tickets have already been sold, 2 days before the release. But the battle will be intense at the box office, and it will be survival of the fittest.

As per the ongoing trends, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning could very well open in the 20 crore range at the Indian box office. Fans will shower love in abundance as this is the last time Tom Cruise will be playing Ethan Hunt. So if the early reviews are positive, only the sky is the limit for his Hollywood biggie.

The ultimate target!

There are huge expectations for the 2025 American spy action drama. However, the biggest target is to surpass the lifetime box office collections of all the previous parts in the Mission: Impossible franchise. Plus achieving the 150 crore mark, a feat none of the films has achieved.

Check out the box office collections of the Mission: Impossible films at the Indian box office:

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023): 120 crores Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018): 77 crores Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015): 54 crores Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011): 46 crores Mission: Impossible III (2006) – 10 crores Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) – 7 crores Mission: Impossible (1996) – 2 crores

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is currently the highest-grossing instalment with overall collections of 120 crores in India. After surpassing it, The Final Reckoning would only need 30 crores more in the kitty to achieve the 150 crore feat. It is very much possible, given the massive pre-release buzz, the fan base for Tom Cruise and the franchise!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

