The video game adaptation, A Minecraft Movie, has achieved a new and notable feat among PG-rated movies. It maintains a stronghold at the theatres, being steady at #3 in the domestic box office chart for quite some time now. Jason Momoa and Jack Black’s movie crossed a major milestone this weekend at the worldwide box office. It marks a significant milestone for video game adaptations, demonstrating the genre’s potential for both critical and commercial success. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has surpassed Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets to achieve a notable feat, along with beating a bunch of other PG-rated films. The list includes Inside Out and two Ice Age movies as well. Chamber of Secrets was the second film in the Harry Potter franchise and was released in 2002. It collected $262.64 million at the US box office and $619.7 million overseas, taking the global haul to $882.7 million. The film, starring Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, was the #25 highest-grossing PG-rated movie of all time.

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, A Minecraft Movie has earned almost twice what Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’ domestic haul. The video game adaptation has collected $409.16 million so far and counting at the US box office. Overseas, the movie has amassed a staggering $501 million, pushing the global total to over $900 million. Jason Momoa and Jack Black starrer adventure movie has reached the $910.16 million cume worldwide.

A Minecraft Movie made on a budget of $150 million is a blockbuster at the box office. The PG-rated videogame adaptation has surpassed Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’ $882.7 million and Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs’ $886.68 million global hauls to become the 23rd highest-grossing PG-rated film of all time. To crack the top 20, Jason Momoa’s movie has to beat Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’s $941.05 million global total, which is achievable.

As reported previously, A Minecraft Movie has been available on digital platforms for rent and VOD since May 13. It was released in theatres on April 4.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

