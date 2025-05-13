The original horror content, Sinners, starring Michael B Jordan in compelling dual roles, has registered higher weekend actuals almost every time since its release. It has surpassed the Marvel biggie, Captain America: Brave New World, to become the year’s second-highest-grossing film. The movie will surely leave a significant mark at the box office in the horror genre. Keep scrolling for more.

It has also beaten the 4th weekend collection of Oppenheimer and Joker to become one of the top 3 biggest 4th weekends among R-rated releases. Ryan Coogler’s film is one of the highest-rated horror movies on Rotten Tomatoes. Word-of-mouth is strong for this movie as it has been going steady at #2 in the domestic box office chart despite competing against films like Thunderbolts* and A Minecraft Movie.

According to Luiz Fernando‘s report, Sinners has earned $1 million more than the initially reported numbers in its 4th weekend. Michael B Jordan’s film earned a remarkable $22.1 million on its 4th three-day weekend, dropping just -33.2% from last weekend after adding 155 theatres. The movie has registered the 2nd biggest 4th weekend for R-rated films, beating Oppenheimer‘s $18.8 million and Joker’s $19.2 million. It is only under Deadpool & Wolverine’s $30 million. With that, the movie has hit the $215.4 million cume in the United States and is the 6th-highest-grossing horror movie in history to cross the $200 million mark in the US.

Therefore, it has surpassed the domestic haul of Captain America: Brave New World. For the uninitiated, the MCU biggie was released in February and collected $200.48 million at the box office in the US. Sinners has beaten that collection to become the second highest-grossing film of the year at the North American box office. It is behind A Minecraft Movie‘s $408.69 million domestic cume.

At the overseas box office, the original horror movie hit the $69.3 million cume, and therefore, Sinners’ worldwide gross reached the $284.73 million cume. It will hit the $300 million milestone in the following weeks. Ryan Coogler directed Sinners, which was released in theaters on April 18.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

