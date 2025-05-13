Brad Pitt’s F1, the movie’s main trailer, has been released and is filled with thrills owing to the fast cars and the fantastic music by Hans Zimmer. It surely has a lot of adrenaline rush. Still, the main question remains: Will it beat the opening weekend of Joseph Kosinski and Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick’s debut with its opening weekend collection? Cruise’s film holds the record for the biggest Memorial Day weekend, grossing more than $1 billion globally. Keep scrolling for more.

For the uninitiated, Joseph Kosinski and Cruise worked together in Oblivion, but Maverick is the biggest success in both careers. The film collected $718.73 million in its domestic run and $776.9 million overseas, and thus, the 2022 movie’s worldwide haul is a staggering $1.49 billion. It was made on a reported budget between $170-$177 million and was one of the major blockbusters of that year.

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Tom Cruise’s film collected $126.7 million on its three-day opening weekend. Top Gun: Maverick had a few advantages, leading to its becoming a blockbuster. Although Brad Pitt’s F1 film has intrigued the audience with its high-octane trailer, the box office is volatile. However, the fast-paced trailer has generated positive reviews from the points, which is a plus for the Pitt-led movie and can help it during the advance booking stage.

Director Joseph Kosinski is also a factor that will enable the fans to check out the movie, owing to his success with Maverick. The Tom Cruise-starrer was a huge success for a few additional reasons – it was the sequel to Cruise’s breakthrough movie, Top Gun, which already had a set fanbase. Brad‘s film is a non-sequel and risky project, but including actual Formula One teams and their drivers of the 2023 season, including seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, will also bring the fans to the cinemas. Hamilton, alongside Jerry Bruckheimer [also a producer on Maverick], is also one of the producers of this movie.

Filmed on real F1 tracks during actual races, Brad Pitt and Damson Idris trained extensively to drive themselves, earning praise for the film’s authentic racing realism. Therefore, F1 has the full potential to beat Top Gun: Maverick’s $126.7 million three-day opening weekend in the US. It might earn around $150 million in its three-day opening weekend.

Brad Pitt-led F1 movie features Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, and Javier Bardem in crucial roles. The film will be released on June 27, a few days before the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix.

