After moving closer to the all-time top 40 highest-grossers list in the United States, A Minecraft Movie has achieved yet another remarkable feat for Warner Bros Pictures. It will soon surpass the domestic haul of the Gal Gadot-starrer superhero movie Wonder Woman to achieve this major feat. The film is one of the biggest successes of the year. Keep scrolling for more.

The videogame-based movie has landed on digital platforms today. The audience can enjoy it in the comfort of their homes. Jason Momoa and Jack Black’s film has been losing theatres in the United States. Meanwhile, Patty Jenkins‘ Wonder Woman was released in 2017. It is Gal’s first solo movie in the old DC universe. In its theatrical run, it collected $412.84 million at the US box office. The film was made on a budget of $149 million and collected $823.97 million worldwide.

A Minecraft Movie collected $7.65 million on its 6th weekend. It witnessed a drop of -44.2% from last weekend and also lost 103 theatres in the previous week. Therefore, the movie has hit the $408.69 million cume in the United States. The videogame-based film is around $4 million away from the $412.84 million domestic haul of Wonder Woman and moves closer to Warner Bros Pictures’ top 3 highest-grossing films of all time in the United States.

According to The Numbers, A Minecraft Movie is the 5th biggest movie ever released in North America by Warner Bros Pictures. The film will be at #4 after beating Wonder Woman, and it might be achieved this upcoming weekend. It will move closer to the top 3 highest-grossers list of Warner Bros Pictures movies.

Meanwhile, A Minecraft Movie has crossed the $500 million mark overseas and now stands at the $501 million cume. Allied to the domestic gross, the videogame-based movie has hit $909.7 million cume worldwide. It was released on April 4 and is now available on digital platforms for rent and as PVOD.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

