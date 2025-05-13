The New Avengers is struggling to impress the Chinese audience, as it grossed a lousy number on its second weekend. Thunderbolts* is maintaining a similar run as most of the MCU movies in the recent past. They have been failing to earn good money at the Chinese box office. The movie surpassed two of the biggest MCU bombs in its second weekend, which is good for the film. It is approaching its next big milestone at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for more.

The MCU movie has been performing moderately well at the box office, but its second weekend in the US has seen a modest decline. Since its release, the film has held its #1 spot in the domestic charts. However, it is getting pretty good competition from the original horror movie by Ryan Coogler, Sinners. This MCU movie has received an A- on CinemaScore, which is good on paper, but it is still doubtful whether it will perform that well financially. The weekend actuals have also come in lower than the initially reported second-weekend gross.

Now, according to Variety‘s report, Thunderbolts* has collected $1.6 million on its second weekend in China. It is at #5 on this week’s top 5 list at the box office in China. The film is behind the 1997 classic 4K version of the Studio Ghibli movie Princess Mononoke. It has been steady at #4 and has hit the $12.2 million cume since the re-release. Meanwhile, The New Avengers has reached the $13.9 million cume in China.

For the record, the weekend actuals have been revealed and are slightly lower. The MCU movie has earned $32.4 million in its second weekend in the US, enough for it to stay at the #1 spot. Domestically, the film has hit the $127.7 million cume and $143.55 million overseas. Therefore, the worldwide total has hit the $271.3 million cume in ten days. It has surpassed The Marvels and The Incredible Hulk this weekend and is now the 3rd lowest-earning MCU movie ever, which ought to change as it still has quite a long way to go.

Thunderbolts* starring David Harbour, Sebastian Stan, and Florence Pugh, was released in the theatres on May 2.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

