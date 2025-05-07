Sebastian Stan, who is best known for playing the Winter Soldier/White Wolf, Bucky Barnes, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU, is known for versatility. He is known for his varied range of onscreen characters, and in his last film, he played Donald Trump. His Thunderbolts* aka The New Avengers, has been well received by the audience, and let’s see the last five films of the MCU star at the worldwide box office.

Outside the MCU, he takes on challenging roles in biopics, thrillers, indie dramas, and sci-fi adventures. He often plays emotionally complex or morally conflicted characters and is known for his willingness to transform for a role. Some of his renowned movies outside the MCU include Pam & Tommy, I, Tonya, Fresh, Destroyer, and The Martian.

According to The Numbers, Sebastian Stan’s worldwide aggregate box office is over $869.26 million, and he is best known as a supporting actor. He is also one of the Marvel stars who has appeared in all five phases of the MCU. He was lauded for portraying Donald Trump in The Apprentice last year. Stan even received an Oscar nomination for his performance. Stan is also being appreciated for his performance in the currently running Thunderbolts*.

Check out the last five films of the actor at the worldwide box office.

5. A Different Man (2024) – $1.5 million

4. The Last Full Measure (2019) – $3.3 million

3. The Apprentice (2024) – $17.27 million

2. Dumb Money (2023) – $20.7 million

1. The 355 (2022) – $27.82 million

Sebastian Stan might have become popular because of the MCU, but he has proved his acting prowess through his other movies, and they have enriched his filmography.

On the professional front, Stan’s Thunderbolts* was released on May 2 and is winning hearts at the cinemas. It opened with a $74.3 million collection in the US; globally, the film has hit the $165.54 million cume.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

