Donald Trump is all set to become the President of the United States for the second time. While he is about to set foot on this journey, the biographical film The Apprentice has also crossed a significant milestone. MCU star Sebastian Stan portrayed the central character and was directed by Ali Abbasi. Scroll below for the deets.

According to reports, Trump was angry over the movie’s release. The movie revolves around the former president’s rise to prominence as a real estate mogul in the 1980s. It was a relatively limited release, opening in 1700 theatres across North America. He even called the film ‘fake and classless.’ According to The Hindu’s report on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “A FAKE and CLASSLESS movie written about me, called The Apprentice, will hopefully bomb.”

Donald Trump slammed The Apprentice’s screenwriter Gabriel Sherman as a “lowlife and talentless hack.” The film recently crossed its second significant milestone despite facing tough competition in the cinemas. When the movie surpassed $5 million, Collider reported that if it earned another $500K, it would enter the top 100 movies at the 2024 domestic box office, and it has earned more than that.

The Apprentice even surpasses Megalopolis’s domestic gross. It has collected $7.72 million in the US. Meanwhile, this Sebastian Stan-led movie has surpassed the $10 million mark and has grossed $10.71 million worldwide. Its domestic cume stands at $3.93 million, and the overseas cume is at $6.77 million. It collected only $10,065 on Monday.

Sebastian Stan stars as Donald Trump, and it also portrays his relationship with attorney Roy Cohn [portrayed by Jeremy Strong]. The story of how a young Donald Trump started his real estate business in 1970s and ’80s New York with the help of infamous lawyer Roy M. Cohn. Maria Baklova plays Trump’s first wife, Ivana. The movie was released in the US on October 11.

