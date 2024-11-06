When people like good movies, they stick around for a long time. For example, It Ends With Us recently crossed the $200 million mark at the overseas box office. This has enabled the film to inch closer to Alien Romulus’ global haul and might even surpass that. Scroll below for the deets.

Both films are available on digital platforms and were also box office successes. They were part of the global top 10 of the year. Alien: Romulus is led by Cailee Spaeny, who showed her range with her last few films. The events of that film took place between 1979’s Alien and 1986’s Aliens. According to The Numbers, the film had an estimated budget of $80 million, which is 68.75% less than the budget of Blake Lively’s movie.

Alien: Romulus by Fede Alvarez was released one week after It Ends With Us hit the theatres. It collected $42.00 million on its debut weekend, while Blake Lively’s movie raked in $50.01 million. The sci-fi horror flick also trails behind the romance drama at the box office in North America. It collected $105.31 million in the United States.

Based on Box Office Mojo’s data, Alien: Romulus grossed $245.52 million at the international box office, leading to its global collection of $350.84 million. On the other hand, It Ends With Us is still running in a few theatres in the US, and the domestic cume of the movie stands at $148.51 million. Allied with its $200.70 million international gross, it has collected $349.21 million worldwide so far.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni‘s movie is less than $2 million away from surpassing the global haul of Alien: Romulus and becoming the 11th highest-grossing film of the year. It Ends With Us was made on a budget of $25 million only and has raked in almost 14 times more than the making cost. Whether or not it passes the sci-fi movie’s worldwide collection, it is already a huge success.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

