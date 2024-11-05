Did you people forget Blake Lively’s movie, It Ends With Us? We believe people were so impressed by the drama movie that they enabled it to reach a major milestone at the international box office after over two months of its theatrical release. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie was made on a budget of $25 million only and has raked in 14 times more than that. It revolves around the character of Blake, Lily Bloom, who is in an abusive relationship. The film is based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel of the same name. It is an overwhelming success at the box office. The drama features Justin Baldoni and Brandon Skelnar alongside Blake in crucial roles. Baldoni sat on the director’s chair for this one, and he was also trending because of his alleged feud with the leading lady.

A latest report by BoxOfficeReport.com revealed that Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni starrer It Ends With Us has finally passed the $200 million milestone at the international box office. The estimated international total stands at $200.7 million.

At the North box office, It Ends With Us collected $148.51 million to date. Adding the domestic cume to its $200.7 million international cume, the film’s worldwide collection stands at $349.21 million. It is less than $2 million away from hitting the $350 million mark. It seems impossible as the movie is available on digital platforms and has also lost theatres. In the US, it is only running in 18 theatres.

More about the movie-

Lily Bloom moves to Boston to pursue her lifelong dream of opening a business. A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid soon sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, she begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship. When Lily’s first love, Atlas Corrigan, suddenly reenters her life, her relationship with Ryle gets upended, leaving her with an impossible choice.

It Ends With Us has raked in 1296.84% more than its budget. The movie was released on August 9.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

