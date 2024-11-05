Here, reuniting the trio of Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, and Robert Zemeckis after three decades has opened in the theatres. It has, however, earned below the expected range. The weekend actuals are here, and the movie did not even make $5 million on its debut weekend in North America. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie failed to create buzz when multiple movies were already running in the theatres. The film has neither impressed the critics nor the audience, as the former gave it 36% on Tomatometer and 58% on Popcornmeter on Rotten Tomatoes. As per the critics’ consensus: “While it’s heartening to see director Robert Zemeckis return to humanistic storytelling, Here’s stagey conceit and overabundance of spectacle rob it of emotional resonance.”

According to BoxOfficeReport.com, Tom Hanks’s starrer Here debuted with $4.88 million only at the box office in North America. It played across 2,647 locations. The report shared a breakdown of the movie’s gross each day. It collected $1.94 million on Friday, followed by $1.81 million on Saturday, and the lowest on Sunday, as it fetched only $1.11 million.

Initially, it was expected to earn between $7 million and $10 million, but then the projections lowered. It was predicted to collect $5 million to $6 million on its debut weekend in North America. But the numbers are even lower than the final projections. However, it did make it to the domestic top 5, and that too at the 5th spot.

Check out the top 5 films in the domestic box office list for the latest weekend –

Venom: Tha Last Dance – $25.9 million The Wild Robot – $7.4 million Smile 2 – $6.8 million Conclave – $5.0 million Here – $4.8 million

Tom Hanks starrer Here is the story of multiple generations of couples and families inhabiting the same home over the course of a century. The movie by Robert Zemeckis was released in theatres on November 1.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Venom: The Last Dance Box Office (Worldwide): Tom Hardy’s Film Rakes In 164% Of Its Budget On Its 2nd Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News