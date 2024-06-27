Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, and Robert Zemeckis created one of the most iconic films ever—yes, we are speaking of Forrest Gump. The trio has united again for a heartwarming film about family and love. Here, the film’s first official trailer has finally been revealed. The trailer looks intriguing, and the visuals are equally pleasant. Scroll below for more.

The fans are enthusiastic about this film as they recall how good it felt to watch Forrest Gump on the screen. A nostalgic factor is undoubtedly working in favor of the movie. To top it off, Tom is an excellent actor, and people often anticipate his films. The movie is based on a graphic novel of the same name by Richard McGuire.

The trailer of Here opens with Tom Hanks introducing his girlfriend to his father, played by Paul Bettany. From there, it shows a montage from the dinosaur era to the future or the present. Time passes by, with several generations living in the same place. A lot of emotions are on display in this one-minute-and-forty-nine-second trailer. From laughter to pain and love to loss, it packs an emotional punch for the fans.

Here’s trailer is a sentimental ride for movie lovers, as many could relate to the warmth of the movie. The story covers the events of a single spot of land and its inhabitants over centuries, mostly the families that have lived there, their joys and sorrows, and everything else. Although there is more to it, not all has been revealed in the trailer.

Apart from hinting at the film’s plot, the trailer also teased the amazing visuals that can be anticipated from Here. The cinematography and camera work looked amazing; the biggest highlight was a de-aged Tom Hanks. Tom and Robin Wright’s younger selves have been portrayed by them only, and this has reportedly been achieved with the help of an AI tool called Metaphysics Live. It face swaps in real time and director Robert Zemeckis confirmed it in an interview with Variety.

What to expect from Here?

Regarding the trailer, it is hard to say much about the storyline other than that it will be a feel-good movie. The film is expected to have several heartwarming and wholesome moments that might connect a chord with the audience. Powerful performances from the fantastic cast of Here are also likely, along with a great cinematic experience.

More About Here-

The trailer was released on June 26, and on Sony Pictures Entertainment’s YouTube channel alone, it has earned over 931K views. It was directed by Robert Zemeckis, with a screenplay by Eric Roth and Zemeckis. It is being produced by Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Dereck Hogue, and Bill Block. The ensemble cast members include Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly, and Michelle Dockery.

Hanks has worked with Zemeckis on multiple films, including Forrest Gump and Cast Away. They reunited again for Here, which will be released in theatres on November 15, 2024.

Check out the film’s trailer here:

