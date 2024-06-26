Indian 2 Trailer Review: Kamal Haasan Is A Wild Hunter As He Gears Up To Hunt Down Akshay Kumar's Sarfira At The Box Office

Kamal Haasan is finally back as Ulaganayagan in the Indian 2 trailer and has assured that the film that is releasing worldwide on July 12 will be an out-and-out box office outrage. Also starring Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh, it is being dubbed as Hindustani 2 as well.

Helmed by Shankar, the vigilante action film was stuck in the making for many years due to COVID and other reasons, and Kamal Haasan recently felt grateful to the director and the producers for not giving up on the film.

Indian 2 trailer drops glimpses from the film with Kamal Haasan returning as Senapathy, and the freedom fighter this time is very adamant to avenge all that is wrongand those who are being wronged. Complementing him to perfection is Siddharth. Anirudh’s music adds another layer of intrigue taking the film to a better quality.

Even the Hindi trailer for Hindustani 2 also has created a huge impact with its crisp dialogues making their way on the internet. There’s a dialogue where Kamal Haasan says, “Tum Gandhi ke raste pe chalo, Main Netaji ke” while dressing up as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. This turns as the winning point of this trailer.

The action scenes and the recall from the 1996 film Indian have been brilliantly placed, making the trailer look promising and the film worth waiting. For the unversed, the first part of Indian was released in the year 1996 and was loved by the audiences. Even the Hindi version titled Hindustani garnered enough love and attention at the box office.

Indian 2 is releasing worldwide on July 12 and will be clashing with Akshay Kumar‘s Sarfira, which is the official Hindi remake of Suriya’s Tamil film Soorarai Potturu. Indian 2 will be Kamal Haasan’s second film after Kalki 2898 AD, both releasing 14 days apart.

Check out the Hindi trailer of the film here.

