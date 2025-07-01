Rajkummar Rao is stepping away from the comedy genre for a while. He will be seen in a fierce avatar in Maalik, co-starring Manushi Chillar. The official trailer of the gangster action thriller has been unveiled, and it’s reminding us of Animal & Pushpa, with double the stimulation! Scroll below for a detailed review.

Decoding Maalik Trailer

The 2-minute and 45-second-long teaser begins with an introduction to Rajkummar Rao’s character, the son of a powerless father. But he refuses to accept his destiny and instead takes the rebel road. He’s powerful, but that’s not enough. Maalik is determined to enter politics and become an MLA. But we all know it’s a dirty world, so the journey will be full of revenge, betrayal, and so much more!

Maalik Trailer Review

Maalik trailer promises a power-packed gangster drama. The background score works very well with the intense storyline. This is could be one of Rajkummar Rao’s career-best roles because he’s ruthless, he’s convincing and most of all, it’s different from all that he’s done before. The dialogues are powerful, and the last scene (without giving away any spoilers) will be 2X ruthless than any action thriller we’ve seen.

We’ve seen too many action thrillers in recent times, so there would be some similarities. Certain scenes, like the villain’s encounter with the leading heroine, reminded me of the Pushpa 2 scene where the antagonist tries to misbehave with Srivalli. The gun-blazing moment reminded us of the very famous machine gun sequence from Animal. But all in all, there’s a freshness, and I’m looking forward to it.

Take a look at the Maalik trailer below:

More about Maalik

The ensemble cast features Rajkummar Rao, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chhillar, Saurabh Shukla and Swanand Kirkire. Huma Qureshi will also be seen in a special song. It is directed by Pulkit and produced by Tips Films Ltd. & Northern Lights Films.

Maalik is slated to release in theatres on July 11, 2025.

