Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil starrer Pushpa 2 is shining bright at the box office. It is enjoying a thunderous response, with impressive occupancy even during regular working days. Those who won’t be able to make it to theatres have been curious to know when the action thriller will hit the digital world. Scroll below for exciting details, as the OTT release date has been confirmed.

For a while now, wild rumors have been circulating about the online streaming of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Earlier reports claimed the action thriller will be available online starting January 9, 2024. However, there have remained huge doubts about it since Sukumar‘s directorial is enjoying a remarkable run in theatres nationwide.

Producers Mythri Movie Makers have now clarified all the rumors. In a new post on X/Twitter, they wrote, “There are rumours floating around about the OTT release of #Pushpa2TheRule Enjoy the Biggest Film #Pushpa2 only on the Big Screens in this Biggest Holiday Season ❤️ It won’t be on any OTT before 56 days! It’s #WildFirePushpa only in Theatres Worldwide”

This means Pushpa 2 will be available for online streaming on January 30, 2024, after 8 weeks of theatrical run. It is to be noted that the makers did not confirm the digital platform. But rumors have previously suggested that the digital rights of Allu Arjun starrer have been sold to Netflix for a whopping sum of 275 crores.

While Pushpa: The Rise is available on Amazon Prime Video in all languages, it is to be seen whether Netflix has really bagged the deal this time!

Pushpa 2: The Rule is ruling the Indian box office with a never-seen-before momentum. It will surpass Baahubali 2 in all languages today and become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. The box office collections after 16 days stand at 1020.75 crores.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more OTT updates!

