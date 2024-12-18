Ram Charan’s upcoming film Game Changer is already lined up for its theatrical release. The RRR actor will hit the big screens on January 10, 2025. Fans of Ram Charan are indeed thrilled about this release. Meanwhile, intriguing details have emerged concerning his following project, which will be marked as RC 17.

Ram Charan to Portray a Unique Role in His Upcoming Film with Sukumar

Game Changer will be directed by S. Shankar. Post this, Ram Charan will team up with Sukumar for RC 17. For those unaware, Sukumar is the director of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is nowadays ruling the box office.

Regarding RC 17, reports from the Deccan Chronicle noted that fans will witness Ram Charan in a completely new style and avatar. It will be centered around an urbane flair, with the superstar’s look being sleek and modern. Besides, the film will have a subtle hint of romance in the screenplay.

RRR Star’s Role in RC 17 Aimed at Captivating Younger Audiences

Reports also disclosed that Ram Charan’s character will attract a younger audience and make a global impact through the movie. The role of the RRR actor will be larger than life. All of this indicates that Sukumar might be planning something big for Ram, which could indeed capture the major attention of fans.

Have Sukumar and Ram Charan Worked Together Before?

Back in 2018, Ram Charan and Sukumar collaborated on Rangasthalam. The film featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jagapathi Babu, and more as part of the cast. In that film, Ram Charan’s role was more focused on a rural setting. However, in this new collaboration, the South star will take on something different from his previous work with Sukumar.

Also, Rangasthalam was a big hit among the audience, showing that their collaboration has the potential to shatter the box office. It remains to be seen what will happen when they come together again for RC 17.

