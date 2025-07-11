It’s time to dive back into the world of fashion and drama with The Devil Wears Prada 2. After the success of the first movie, the sequel is one of the most anticipated films. Starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt, the comedy drama is a cult classic almost twenty years later.

Slated for a 2026 release, exactly two decades after the first film, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is about to be exciting, with the main cast members of the film returning to make the sequel a blockbuster. Here’s which faces are back and which new additions will be seen when the film releases next year.

Devil Wears Prada 2: Returning Faces

The first film, based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel The Devil Wears Prada, was written by Aline Brosh McKenna, and she is coming back for more. Apart from the screenwriter, producer Wendy Finerman, and director David Frankel are also back, much to the joy of the fans. As for the actors, the core quartet is coming back. Anne Hathaway will reprise her role as Andrea “Andy” Sachs, Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton, and Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling. Tracy Thoms will return as Lily.

There’s one cast member confirmed not to return. Adrian Grenier played Andy’s love interest and boyfriend, Nate Cooper, in the first film. He will not be joining the much-awaited sequel. Back in 2021, he spoke about how he never realized how toxic his role was until much later, when he saw the memes and the fan reactions to Nate’s behavior.

“I didn’t see some of the subtleties and the nuance of this character and what it represented in the film until the wisdom of the masses came online and started to push against the character and throw him under the bus, and I got flak,” the actor told Entertainment Weekly years ago of his thoughts.

He added, “Perhaps it was because I was as immature as Nate was at the time, and in many ways he’s very selfish and self-involved, it was all about him, he wasn’t extending himself to support Andy in her career.” Adrian felt he didn’t see the character’s shortcomings at the time, but later reflected.

Devil Wears Prada 2: New Cast Additions

Names like Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, BJ Novak, Justin Theroux, Pauline Chalamet, Helen J Shen, Conrad Ricamora, Caleb Hearon, and Kenneth Branagh have joined the sequel. Kenneth is reportedly playing Miranda’s husband. While the story details are kept under wraps, rumors are abuzz.

It is claimed that the sequel will see Miranda dealing with the death of traditional magazine publishing in this fast-paced and modern world. She will reportedly need the help of Andy and Emily to adapt to the new world.

