Anne Hathaway just admitted it cost her some big roles due to her hate era. “A lot of people wouldn’t give me roles because they were so concerned about how toxic my identity had become online,” she told Vanity Fair.

But what even started all the hate? Flashback to 2011 — Hathaway co-hosted the Oscars with James Franco, and it was a mess. She was overly eager, he looked half-asleep, and the internet roasted them both. Franco didn’t help, throwing shade on The Late Show with David Letterman: “Anne Hathaway is so energetic, I think the Tasmanian Devil would look stoned standing next to Anne Hathaway.” Ouch.

Then came The Dark Knight Rises, where fans weren’t sold on her as Catwoman. And in 2013, after winning her Oscar for Les Misérables, every acceptance speech was called “too rehearsed” or “too much.” Suddenly, people weren’t just critiquing her performances — they were picking apart her personality, calling her “too perfect” and, bizarrely, saying they just didn’t like her face.

Hathaway saw the writing on the wall. “My impression is that people needed a break from me,” she admitted. While she didn’t disappear, Hollywood got hesitant. Big-budget roles weren’t rolling in, and aside from Interstellar in 2014, she wasn’t leading blockbusters. If not for Christopher Nolan giving her that role, things could’ve gone south. “I don’t know if he knew that he was backing me at the time, but it had that effect,” she said.

Fast forward a few years, and the tide turned. By 2017, people started realizing the Hathahate era was weirdly harsh (and a little sexist). Hathaway made a killer comeback with Ocean’s 8 in 2018, Hustle in 2019, and WeCrashed in 2022. Now? She’s back on top, and fans can’t wait for Mother’s Instinct and The Idea of You.

Moral of the story? The internet loves a redemption arc — and Hathaway nailed hers.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Kim Kardashian Returns To SNL With A Hilarious Spanking Twist!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News