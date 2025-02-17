In a GQ interview, Jacob Elordi revealed that DC approached him to audition for Superman. His response? A hard pass. “Well, they asked me to read for Superman. That was immediately, ‘No, thank you.’ That’s too much. That’s too dark for me.”

He didn’t specify which Superman project he meant, but odds are it was Superman: Legacy, James Gunn’s 2025 reboot. And while fans might be scratching their heads — Superman, dark? — Elordi clearly wasn’t interested.

The actor, known for his chilling performance as Nate Jacobs in Euphoria, has spent years playing one of TV’s most twisted high school villains. But even that wasn’t enough to make him want to step into Superman’s boots.

Elordi didn’t just say no to Superman. He’s not interested in superhero movies at all. “Not particularly, no,” he admitted when asked if he could see himself in one.

He even joked about the standard Hollywood response: “I’ve always been told to say a rounded answer or my agent will get mad at me. ‘Anything can happen!’ And obviously anything can happen, but at this stage in my life, I don’t see myself having any interest in that.”

While he respects actors who take on capes and masks – shouting out Heath Ledger and Christian Bale for their Dark Knight performances – Elordi is sticking to films he’d actually watch. “I get very restless watching those movies.” And just to cover all his bases, he threw in the ultimate PR-friendly disclaimer: “Never say never!”

Elordi’s carved out a career full of complex, offbeat roles. He doesn’t need to wear a cape. He’s already standing out.

