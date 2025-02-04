Jacob Elordi played Elvis Presley like a pro. While prepping for Priscilla, he went full method, downing a pound of bacon daily to channel the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

“You ate a lot of bacon,” director Sofia Coppola told Elordi during a discussion with Entertainment Weekly. He didn’t deny it. “I ate a lot of bacon,” he alluded. Then came the real shocker: “I averaged like a pound of bacon daily. It’s not that noticeable because I’m quite long, but I was the biggest I’ve ever been.”

Elvis was notorious for indulging in eating habits, and Elordi took them seriously. Priscilla Presley herself had told the filmmakers that Elvis liked his bacon, which was burnt. The cast even discussed his love for over-the-top sandwiches, including the infamous “Fool’s Gold” loaf – sourdough bread stuffed with peanut butter, jelly, and bacon.

Priscilla’s childhood also played a role in the King’s food choices. Coppola recalled, “Priscilla told me that because they were so poor, they would just live off peanut butter and banana sandwiches. So when he was more successful, it reminded him of being a kid.”

Beyond the diet, Elordi worked hard to embody Elvis’s signature presence. Rather than focusing on the legend, he wanted to find “where the real person lies.”

That approach paid off: Priscilla Presley was blown away by his performance, especially his voice. Coppola said she “couldn’t believe how Jacob’s voice” captured her ex-husband’s distinct twang.

Based on Presley’s 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, Priscilla offered a fresh perspective on their complex relationship. Coppola wanted to highlight Priscilla’s experience, moving beyond the glitz to explore her journey. While many know the couple as a cultural phenomenon, Priscilla shed light on what life was like behind the curtain.

Elordi’s dedication was impossible to miss. Whether it was the voice, the mannerisms, or the borderline absurd bacon consumption, he left no stone unturned. And judging by the praise from critics and Priscilla Presley herself, it all paid off.

