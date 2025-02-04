Meghan Markle is carving her path with a fresh circle of powerful women, leaving the Royal Family in the rearview.

According to the reports of RadarOnline, the Duchess of Sussex joined a star-studded group of businesswomen and actresses at Kerry Washington’s 48th birthday celebration ahead of her new project, ‘With Love, Meghan,’ and it featured a cozy dinner and a spiritual new moon ceremony.

I love how Meghan is enjoying her life w/her family & friends, like here celebrating Kerry Washington’s Birthday w/Alba & others. Coming back to California🇺🇸was one of the best moves she made. Sometimes you need to return to your roots after a traumatic experience elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/jeePlPWC7Y — Queens R. Made (@QueenRMade1) January 31, 2025

A Star-Studded Birthday Celebration

Kerry Washington’s high-profile invitees also included Jessica Alba, who shared highlights from the evening on Instagram.

“Happy Born Day to my girl @kerrywashington. Nothing like that fills your cup type of girls’ night (heart). Under the energy of the #NewMoon in Aquarius, we came together for a beautiful ceremony led by Jill, founder of @spiritdaughter,” she wrote in her caption. “New moons are a time for fresh starts, setting intentions, and calling in new possibilities – and this night was just that. We connected, manifested, released what no longer serves us, and tapped into our power and highest vibration.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)

Meghan Markle’s New Project and Brand Expansion

Markle’s bond with Washington goes way back to 2013, making it no surprise that she felt right at home in the actress’s circle, blending with fellow powerhouses. The timing of the celebration also coincided with the upcoming release of Markle’s Netflix series, ‘With Love, Meghan,’ set to drop on March 4.

The highly anticipated series’ launch, originally slated for a January debut, was delayed due to the devastation from the Los Angeles wildfires. It’s rumored that the show will also promote merchandise from Markle’s lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, which she launched in 2024. The brand sells everything from home goods to personal care products.

The series, already drawing attention, is expected to tie into the brand’s success, with Netflix involved in distributing related products.

However, the buzz around Markle’s project hasn’t been entirely positive. Critics have compared With Love, Meghan, and other celebrity ventures, notably Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop and Martha Stewart’s empire, accusing Markle and Netflix of copying well-established ideas.

“People have noticed it looks like the stuff Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop website puts out, as well as Martha Stewart’s books and TV shows,” a source told New Idea Magazine. “Had Netflix and Meghan done more research, some more obvious double-ups could’ve been avoided. Instead, their inclusions have exposed Meghan to a huge backlash.”

Prince Harry about the divorce rumours with Meghan: “The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls. Their hopes are just built and built, and it’s like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,’ and then it doesn’t happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do.” I love this man 🤭🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/CBgqgKwSJM — Katerina 🇺🇦 (@Le__Katerina) December 4, 2024

Meanwhile, Markle has been dealing with challenges in her personal life, with rumors swirling about her marriage to Prince Harry.

The couple has had a rough start to the year, especially after a scathing Vanity Fair article painted Markle as a demanding and emotionally distant figure in her professional relationships.

“Things aren’t easy for (Markle and Harry) right now. Vanity Fair has succeeded in making a bad time worse,” a source noted.

Though the couple denied the claims, the article fueled the fire, prompting them to retreat from the spotlight to avoid further drama.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Admitted She Was Drunk During Her Famous Kiss With Chris Pratt In Passengers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News