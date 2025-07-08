The latest season of Love Island UK has delivered everything fans could ask for—fresh bombshells, steamy Hideaway moments, unexpected dumpings, and, of course, plenty of drama. But what really lit the internet on fire wasn’t just the usual twists and turns but rather the fan theory that two of the islanders already had a romantic past before setting foot in the villa. That’s right. Viewers are now convinced that Conor Phillips and Megan Clarke, who had an undeniable spark on the show, may have actually dated in real life long before the cameras ever started rolling.

Who Are Love Island’s Conor Phillips and Megan Clarke?

From Brighton, Dublin, 24-year-old Megan Clarke performs in musical theater and works as an energy broker. She came to the villa with a lively and self-assured personality, eager to make a splash and find love. Conor Phillips is a 25-year-old rugby player from Limerick, Ireland. With his easy-going charm and athletic build, he quickly caught the attention of more than one girl upon arrival, but his eyes seemed to settle on Megan almost instantly.

Although the two were initially coupled with other people, it didn’t take long before Conor began pursuing Megan more seriously, even at the risk of ruffling feathers with his then-partner Emily. Fans started cheering for the two because of their obvious chemistry, until Megan’s shocking elimination shocked the villa and the audience.

Fans speculate about Conor Phillips and Megan Clarke’s past romance.

Fans started to wonder if their relationship had deeper roots as soon as Conor was seen to be visibly upset over Megan’s departure. That curiosity led to some serious online sleuthing, and what netizens found only added fuel to the fire.

Fans shared pics on social media of what appeared to be a blurry photo of Conor at a nightclub, paired with another snap of Megan at the same event, sparking speculation about the duo’s possible romantic past. Another photo showed a girl who appeared to be Megan kissing Conor at what seemed to be a music festival.

It didn’t stop there. Sharp-eyed fans noted that Conor and Megan had already followed each other on social media before the show—a rare thing for islanders who are typically kept in the dark about fellow cast members.

Megan Clarke responds to fans’ speculations

As fan theories spiraled online, Megan Clarke finally broke her silence, and it turns out there’s more truth to the speculation than anyone expected. In a candid interview, as retrieved via Cosmopolitan UK, Clarke revealed that Conor had actually followed her on Instagram four years ago. “On day one [in the villa], Conor told me he’d followed me back then,” Megan shared, adding with a laugh, “I never followed him back.”

After leaving the show, she also discovered that Conor had been quietly supporting her for years. “I’ve seen that he follows me on TikTok, and he’s commented on one of my videos,” she said. “I hadn’t even noticed!” Though she didn’t pay him much attention back then, Megan admits it’s kind of sweet that “he’s still trying four years later.” And yes, she’s finally followed him back.

“Conor’s been trying for four years, bless him” 💗 Love Island’s Megan Forte Clarke clears up the rumours that she and Conor knew each other before entering the Villa 🏝️#SixVMTV pic.twitter.com/TjJKvE45eF — The Six O’Clock Show (@SixOClockShow) July 2, 2025

Still, Conor’s emotional reaction to Megan’s exit, paired with their rapid connection, has many believing there was more going on between the two. Whether it was a secret romance or just a brief encounter, something about their bond felt different from your usual villa romance, grabbing everyone’s attention.

