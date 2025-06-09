While Love Island USA is already heating up with lots of drama, intimacy, and fun, the original edition, aka Love Island UK, is set to return with its next season. Maya Jama is returning to host the show and guide the islanders of the 2025 season on their confusing path for love, connection, and more.

Twists, turns, bombshells, and dumplings can be expected as Love Island UK comes back with its 12th season. Mallorca is waiting to see some heat and entertainment. Season 12 of Love Island UK airs on June 9, 2025, on ITV. Here’s which new contestants will be playing the risky game this time.

Love Island UK Season 12: Meet The Islanders Of Dating Reality Series

Conor Phillips is a 25 year old rugby player from Limerick, Ireland. Shakira Khan is a 22 year old from Burnley who works in marketing. Blu Chegini is a 26 year old construction project manager from London. Harry Cooksley is a 30 year old gold trader, semi-pro footballer and model from Guildford.

Megan Forte Clarke is a 24 year old musical theatre performer and energy broker from Brighton, Dublin. Helena Ford is a 29 year old cabin crew from London. Alima Gagigo is a 23-year-old wealth management client executive from Glasgow. Ben Holbrough is a 23-year-old taxi driver from Gloucester.

Tommy Bradley is a 22-year-old landscape gardener from Hertfordshire. Dejon Noel-Williams is a 26 year old personal trainer from London. Megan “Meg” Moore is a 25 year old payroll specialist from Southampton. Sophie Lee is a 29 year old motivational Speaker and author from Manchester.

Then there’s Kyle Ashman, a 23-year-old water operative from Stafford who was axed from the show ahead of the launch because he was previously arrested due to a machete attack. His footage won’t make it to the show.

There are a few names rumored to join the show later on as bombshells and wildcards. The names include Michelle Roscoe, Kodie Murphy, Ella Rae Wise, Aaron Buckett, Gabriella Bardsley, Lucy Quinn as well as Rose Selway. The season marks a decade since the popular show premiered.

Love Island UK first aired in June 2015 and has since managed to snag the attention and massive love of the audience for a decade. The show has been streamed more than 2 billion times and is continuing to enjoy other adaptations, making it a globally relevant and very successful franchise.

Season 11 of Love Island UK was won by Josh Oyinsan and Mimii Ngulube, while Ciaran Davies and Nicole Samuel were the runners-up couple. Stay tuned to know more details about the exciting season of the dating show.

