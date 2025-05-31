Love Island is one of the world’s most popular dating reality franchises, whether it’s the original UK edition or the steadily growing Love Island USA. The past few seasons have seen the American edition soar to a new high, with many people watching couples date, flirt, participate, and break hearts.

Love Island USA is now back again with a brand-new season, and the 7th edition promises even more fun, romance, intimacy, action, and drama. The show has been hosted by Ariana Madix off late, and fans are just loving her presence. Here’s what we know about season 7, including cast and more.

Love Island USA Season 7: Premiere Date

Season 7 of Love Island USA will premiere on June 3, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock. After the premiere, new episodes will air every day except Wednesdays. Love Island Aftersun will also be back from June 7, 2025.

Love Island USA Season 7: Host

Ariana Madix is back to host the US-based edition, and Iain Stirling will also return as the narrator. The host told Peacock, “My advice for Islander guys is be there for the right reasons. Like, I’m not here for guys trying to get up their Instagram following,” referring to those who only participate for clout.

“Advice for Islander girls? Never settle for less than what you truly know you deserve,” the Vanderpump Rules star stated. Ariana added, “What I want to see on season 7 is girl power. I want to see true love, I want to see crazy challenges,” and finished, “I really just want to see people having fun.”

Love Island USA Season 7: Cast

Meet The Girls

Ace Greene from Los Angeles, California

Austin Shepard from Northville, Michigan

Belle-A Walker from Honolulu, Hawaii

Chelley Bissainthe from Orlando, Florida

Huda Mustafa from Raleigh, North Carolina

Meet The Boys

Jeremiah Brown from Los Angeles, California

Nicolas Vansteenberghe from Jacksonville, Florida

Olandria Carthen from Decatur, Alabama

Taylor Williams from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Yulissa Escobar from Miami, Florida

Love Island USA Season 7: What To Expect?

As per the press release, “Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as Islanders face brand new couples’ challenges, jaw-dropping twists and turns, and even a few surprise guests in the vibrant Fiji villa.” It continues, “Once again, viewers will be able to vote for their favorite couples.”

For the same, the viewers need to use the Love Island USA app and pick who they want to see recouple, remain in the villa, and who they want to see leave the villa. Which contestants do you think have potential this time?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

