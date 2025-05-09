It has been a couple of months since it was announced Vanderpump Rules would be rebooting and returning for its 12th season with a completely new cast. From amongst the known faces of the original cast, Ariana Madix is one of the most successful with a lineup of diverse projects as well as work.

On the personal life front, she has been happily dating Daniel Wai since 2023, since the whole scandal where Tom Sandoval cheated on her with Rachel Leviss. She has been glowing, thriving post cutting off ties with the cheaters. Here’s what she has to say about the long distance relationship.

Vanderpump Rules Star Ariana Madix On Long-Distance Relationship With Boyfriend Daniel Wai

During her appearance on the Disrespectfully podcast which is hosted by Vanderpump Rules alums Katie Maloney and Dayna Kathan, Ariana spoke about her romance with Daniel and the long-distance aspect. “I don’t love it. The idea of it, I don’t love long-term,” referring to being away from him.

She revealed that even though they have talked about moving in together, their work often keeps them away. “I’m in Fiji for two months, or I’m in New York for four or five months,” referring to the filming of Love Island USA which she hosts. This is why they have paused that particular decision.

“What’s good about long distance is that it really forces you to talk to each other because you can’t just hang out and watch a movie or go to a bar and make out. You have to have conversations,” Ariana shared about the only pros of a long-distance relationship, pointing out how it built transparency.

“What he’s really good about is making sure that there’s always a date,” the reality star praised Daniel. “We have phone dates and stuff where we’ll pick a recipe” after which they order the ingredients, make the dish and later eat together while watching a show. Ariana gushed about him and expressed how proud she was, referring to his intelligence, work ethic and work life.

“He’s really smart. He was in software engineering, and he would consult for all these different things,” she shared and added that he later joined the world of fitness to feel more fulfilled. A while later, he started his training business which is successful. He bartends at the Little More bar at times.

She pointed out how supportive he is of her career and endeavors. Ariana concluded, “He’s just really hard working and super dedicated to whatever it is that he does: our relationship, his job, all the stuff.” She will be hosting the upcoming season of Love Island USA soon. Stay tuned for more info.

