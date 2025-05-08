In the previous episode of The Young and the Restless, Victor challenged Chelsea’s loyalty. On the other hand, Jack demanded that Billy apologize to Diane for hurting her feelings over the whole Abbott Mansion renovation. And lastly, Lily made a shocking business deal to secure things.

Plenty of drama is on the way for the avid watchers of the soap opera as the storylines unfold and revelations emerge. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 8, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit and long-running daytime drama show.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: May 8, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Victor striking a nerve with Billy. It is no secret that Victor hates the Abbott men and wants all of them to face his wrath. While he has personal plans for Jack, his long-time rival, Victor also has separate plans for his brother Billy and son Kyle.

The Newman patriarch wants his son Adam to compete against Billy and also crush him and his new company, Abbott Communications. When he strikes a nerve, how will Billy react? Will he rage at Victor and express just how much he dislikes him back? Or will he be calm and collected instead?

After all, nothing would hurt Victor more than seeing Billy nonchalant and confident in his own skin. He has already asked Adam to play dirty and do whatever it takes to tank Billy’s company. What exactly will this business war lead to in the long run? Especially with Sally and Chelsea involved. Thursday’s The Young and the Restless might have the answers.

On the other hand, Devon finds himself in a tough position with his family. Is this about Lily and the business deal she recently struck? She asked Damian to quit working for Aristotle Dumas and work for Winters instead. Is this a genuine proposition, or does she have something else on her mind?

Will he ask her about this decision to offer Damian a job without consulting him? Is that why he is in a tough position? Or is this somehow related to his personal life? Is everything okay between him and Abby? And lastly, Holden gives Damian a warning. What exactly could this be about?

Has Damian shared Lily’s offer with Holden? Is that why the latter is warning him to stay alert and not do something reckless? Holden clearly doesn’t trust Lily. Is this his way of ensuring Damian doesn’t get trapped in some trick? Or is this about Aristotle Dumas instead? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless for more.

