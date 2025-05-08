In the previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke was thrown when Deacon suggested what Hope should do next. He is team Liam all the way, while Brooke wants Hope to give Carter another chance.

Meanwhile, Steffy and Hope found themselves in solidarity over Liam.

The drama is only escalating, with secrets coming to life, pleading, and changing relationship dynamics. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 8, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running daytime drama show based in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: May 8, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Luna vowing to go against all odds to find a way to have a relationship with Finn. It has been a while since she found out that Finn is her father, and since she has absorbed the fact, she has been quite adamant about wanting him in her life, no matter what.

She wants the father-daughter bond that she missed out on during her life prior to finding out the truth. Luna doesn’t want to waste time and miss out on more moments now that she knows Finn is her father. But it’s not going to be easy to make her dream of a bond with Finn happen in reality.

Steffy has made it clear that she does not want Finn to have any sort of relationship with Luna. Finn might feel responsible for Luna and guilty of missing out, but he loves his wife and doesn’t want to break his promise to her, especially when Steffy is right about not being sure about Luna.

She killed two men, kidnapped Steffy, and was about to kill her as well. She might not have known the truth then, but it doesn’t wash away her crimes. Also, Steffy isn’t the only one warning Finn to stay away from Luna. Li, who is his adoptive mother, has the same opinion and has made it very clear.

On the other hand, Steffy shares the details of what Liam is going through with Hope. He might be stubborn and adamant about not revealing the truth about being on the deathbed to anyone else, but Steffy is of the opinion that Hope deserves to know Liam is dying because of his inoperable tumor.

When Hope found out that Liam had moved in with Steffy and Finn, she was immediately suspicious, but Liam dodged around and lied about the reason. Hope still knew he wasn’t being honest, but had no idea what the truth was. Now, Steffy visits Hope to tell her about the terminal diagnosis.

She shares the explosive truth with Hope, leaving her shocked beyond words. How will she react to this emotional turmoil? Will she question Liam for not thinking her worthy of revealing the truth to? Stay tuned for more.

