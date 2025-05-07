The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Liam and Steffy struggling with the reality of his condition. It hasn’t been easy for either of them to accept the reality of this situation. Liam wants to fight back, but his health is deteriorating every day, and he wants to leave with no regrets.

There’s a lot of exciting new drama on the way with rising tensions, secrets coming to the fore, and dynamic changes. Here’s what the audience can expect from the May 7, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running and hit daytime drama show.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: May 7, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Brooke being thrown when Deacon suggests what Hope does next. Over the last couple of days, Deacon has been actively trying to be a supportive father. He even went over to meet Carter and get violent with him, even though it was Hope who dumped him.

Regardless, Deacon does not like Carter, and it’s no secret. He thinks Hope wasn’t treated right by Carter and has made it clear he does not support his daughter getting back with him, no matter what anyone suggests. Carter is not giving up either. He is constantly contacting her, asking for a chance.

Deacon recently told Hope that he thinks she should get back with Liam. Is this what he has suggested in front of Brooke, thus shocking her? Brooke is more than okay with their daughter getting back with Carter and would be quite shocked by the suggestion, no doubt. How will Brooke react to it?

Will she defend Carter? Or ask Deacon why he thinks Hope should get back with Liam? Will Hope listen to her father and try to make a play for Liam? But what none of them know is that Liam is on his deathbed due to his inoperable brain tumor. When will any of them find out about the same?

Meanwhile, Steffy and Hope find themselves in solidarity over Liam. Now that he knows there’s barely any chance of him making it alive with some big miracle, he doesn’t want to have any regrets. Liam wants Steffy and Hope to get along, claiming that he was always the cause of their rift.

When Steffy and Hope find themselves in solidarity over Liam, is it because of his wish? How will this work, considering Hope doesn’t know Liam’s life is in danger? Will Steffy spill the beans, or will she listen to Liam’s wish to not reveal the news to anyone? Stay tuned for more details about it.

