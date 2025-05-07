The previous episode of General Hospital saw Lois pleading with Dante. On the other hand, Rocco issued an apology while Alexis was in the hot seat yet again. Drew got some key intel about his research regarding his drugging, while Kristina opened up to Lucky about her mother’s decisions.

Interesting changes in dynamics, confrontations, pleading, and lots more drama are on the way for fans of the soap opera. Here’s what the audience can expect from the May 7, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular daytime drama set in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: May 7, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Kristina offering an olive branch. She walks in on Alexis mid-conversation with Ric and Ava. Kristina is instantly suspicious, seeing the three of them together, and asks what is going on. Will Kristina find out that Alexis knows she caused Ric’s accident?

And this was why she wanted to get her committed. Is this why Kristina will feel guilty about questioning and doubting her mother, and offer an olive branch to her? Or could it be for someone else instead? Could it be for Ava? On the other hand, Lulu is grateful. Is this about Dante?

When Brook Lynn is left baffled, what exactly happened? Is this related to Chase? Or her past fling with Dante and the pregnancy that followed? On the other hand, Gio opens up to Emma. Is this about how Dante lashed out at him after assuming he was the one behind Rocco’s unconsciousness?

Elsewhere, Brennan briefs Joss and Vaughn. Is he dropping new details about their assignment, or is he checking what they have gathered till now? How much longer will this go on till Carly finds out? When will Lois reveal the massive bombshell that Gio is Brook Lynn and Dante’s son?

Especially after she pleaded with Dante not to get furious at Gio for Rocco without knowing the truth about who was responsible, how long will she be able to keep the truth a secret, especially with tensions bubbling and Dante not knowing that he is hurting his son, Gio, for his other son, Rocco?

Up next, Emma asks Josslyn if she can keep a secret. Is this a trick since the two compete for the same research position? Or is she being very genuine in her query and attempting to share something? Lastly, Laura has questions. But who exactly will be the one on the receiving end of them?

