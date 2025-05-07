The third season of the eagerly anticipated science fiction series Foundation was officially renewed in December 2023, and fans have since been waiting with bated breath for the release of Season 3. Here is when and where you can reportedly watch Foundation S3 on OTT.

Foundation Season 3 Expected Release Date & OTT Platform

In a fantastic piece of news, we are delighted to inform you that Foundation Season 3 will start reportedly streaming on the Apple TV+ platform from July 11, 2025, onwards. The information has been revealed by the X handle @TVPlusUpdates, which states, “According to the Apple TV app, #Foundation Season 3 will premiere July 11, on #AppleTV+. Official announcement coming tomorrow!” The release date is expected to be officially announced along with the Foundation Season 3 official teaser tonight at 7:30 PM IST on the Apple TV YouTube channel.

According to the Apple TV app, #Foundation Season 3 will premiere July 11, on #AppleTV+ Official announcement coming tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/VFIxWQ67Re — TV+Updates (@TVPlusUpdates) May 6, 2025

Foundation: Plot & Cast

The highly ambitious Apple TV+ sci-fi series is based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning novels. The show is set in a future where humanity is ruled by the Galactic Empire. The underlying plot revolves around a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. When a psychohistorian, Hari Seldon, predicts a lengthy dark age after the collapse of the Galactic Empire, he creates the Foundation on a far-off planet in an attempt to offset the enormous problem. The series features Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, and Leah Harvey in the lead roles.

Foundation Critics & Audience Feedback

The first season of Foundation received some positive feedback from critics. It received a critics’ score of 72% on Rotten Tomatoes. But it was Foundation Season 2 that really hit the bullseye. Season 2 received a perfect RT score of 100% from critics. The series has an overall user rating of 7.6/10 on IMDb.

Other Sci-Fi Shows On Apple TV+ Worth Watching

Foundation is not the only sci-fi series streaming on Apple TV+. The OTT giant boasts of some other critically acclaimed science fiction series and the list includes Dark Matter, Severance, Silo, For All Mankind, and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. All of these are worth checking out on Apple TV+.

