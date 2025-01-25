Severance Season 2 premiered on Apple TV+ recently, after keeping the audience waiting for three long years. But the wait was definitely worth it, as the show has once again received critical acclaim and audience love.

The dystopian sci-fi thriller series focuses on the employees of a fictional firm, whose office identities and non-office identities are separated by the employers by planting a chip in their brains. Though the experiment seems to be working, it ends up creating chaos in everyone’s lives.

Apple TV+ does not drop the entire seasons of its shows at once, so viewers will have to be aware of when the new episodes of Severance Season 2 come out. So here is all you need to know about the new season’s release schedule.

Severance Season 2: Number of Episodes and Release Schedule

Severance Season 2 will feature 10 episodes, one more than the previous installment, which featured 9 episodes. The season premiered on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 17th, 2025, with the release of its first episode.

The rest of the chapters are now going to follow a weekly broadcast schedule, airing every Friday till March 21st, 2025. Here is the complete release schedule of Severance Season 2:

Episode 1 : Hello, Ms. Cobel: January 17th, 2025

: Hello, Ms. Cobel: January 17th, 2025 Episode 2 : Goodbye, Mrs. Selvig: January 24th, 2025

: Goodbye, Mrs. Selvig: January 24th, 2025 Episode 3 : Who Is Alive: January 31st, 2025

: Who Is Alive: January 31st, 2025 Episode 4 : Woe’s Hollow: February 7th, 2025

: Woe’s Hollow: February 7th, 2025 Episode 5 : Trojan’s Horse: February 14th, 2025

: Trojan’s Horse: February 14th, 2025 Episode 6 : Attila: February 21st, 2025

: Attila: February 21st, 2025 Episode 7 : February 28th, 2025

: February 28th, 2025 Episode 8: March 7th, 2025

March 7th, 2025 Episode 9 : March 14th, 2025

: March 14th, 2025 Episode 10: March 21st, 2025

Severance Season 2: Plot and Cast

The new season follows up on the previous season’s finale events, where the protagonist, Mark, and his team tried to expose Lumon Industries’ secrets. The group will now face the consequences of trying to take down their company.

The official logline for the season reads: “Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.”

Created by Dan Erickson, Severance Season 2 stars Adam Scott as Mark Scout, Britt Lower as Helly Riggs, Zach Cherry as Dylan George, Tramell Tillman as Seth Milchick, Jen Tullock as Devon Scout-Hale, Dichen Lachman as Ms. Casey, Michael Chernus as Ricken Hale, John Turturro as Irving Bailiff, Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel, and Sarah Bock as Miss Huang.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Netflix Price Hikes Spark Backlash Despite Record Subscriber Growth In 2024 Earnings Report

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News