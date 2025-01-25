The Young and the Restless is back with an all-new slate of episodes. The next few days will witness some notable movements in the ongoing storylines, especially the Sharon, Ian, and Jordan murder mystery, which has now also involved the Newman family and ruthless patriarch Victor Newman.

From secrets and worries to romance and recovery, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless of CBS.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, January 27, 2025

The week starts with Victor covering up a secret to protect his beloved Newman family. Is it related to Ian, Jordan, or Claire? Will he be able to keep the truth in hiding for long? On the other hand, Mariah worries about Tessa’s safety with the threat of Ian and Jordan around. Sharon has been through a rough patch with her kidnapping and captivity. When she reflects on her past mistakes, will she truly be able to forgive and forget?

Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Up next, Victor puts Ian Ward in the hot seat, but will the patriarch of the Newman family be able to come out victorious? Meanwhile, Michael takes on a dangerous assignment. Is it related to Victor or Phyllis? Lastly, Sally works magic to impress Billy, but how long will their new romance work?

Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Victor vows to stop Ian Ward at all costs, and the fans know that when the former is adamant, he makes things happen no matter what. What kind of a shocking turn of events will the all-powerful Newman becomes rebellious? Will this change the fate of the Ian and Jordan drama? Will the villains be able to survive what’s planned for them, or will Victor be the one surprised?

Thursday, January 30, 2025

The Newmans recover from a volatile situation. What move by Ian and Jordan resulted in the same? Will Claire be able to protect herself from Jordan or sacrifice to make the plan work? Chance uncovers the truth, but what will he do about it? Meanwhile, Mariah’s world is rocked. Is it related to Tessa, or is something else the matter for Sharon’s daughter?

Friday, January 31, 2025

The last episode of the week features Chelsea taking a risk with Adam. Is she ready to put her victim complex behind and do something interesting for a change? When Daniel finally learns the truth about Heather’s death, how will he deal with it? Lastly, Kyle pushes Claire to come clean. Will she reveal the plan she formulated with Victoria and Nikki or choose to lie?

