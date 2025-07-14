After weeks of drama, intimacy, controversies, racist pasts and ejections, dumplings and eliminations, Casa Amor, friendships and feelings, season 7 of Love Island USA has finally concluded. This edition became one of the most popular seasons of the US-based dating reality series of all time.

Hosted by Ariana Madix, the show quickly gained popularity despite the UK version of Love Island being the original one. With four couples remaining, fans were excited to see which pair would win that coveted title, as well as the winning cash prize. Here’s everything that happened on finale night.

Love Island USA Season 7: Who Won The Title & Prize Money Of $100,000?

The winners of season 7 of Love Island USA are Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales. The duo received the most votes from the audience, thus being chosen as the victors of the edition. The runners-up were Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe, while Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley came third.

Iris Kendall and Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez finished in fourth place. With the title winners decided, it was time to decide on the winning amount of $100,000. Amaya chose an envelope, but it had $0, while Bryan opened the $100,000 envelope. He then agreed to split the money evenly with Amaya.

Love Island USA Season 7: Amaya & Bryan On Winning

After the win, Amaya said, “I feel like I’m flying in the sky right now. To feel so seen and validated and for people to see how powerful our connection is.” She pointed out that the season was a crazy ride but she would do it all over again if it led her to Bryan. Amaya also had a message for the people.

“To everyone out there who’s misunderstood: nobody should ever be tamed and that there’s always someone out there for you who’s going to love you for you and appreciate all of your craziness. Don’t ever settle for nobody,” she stated, referring to her being blatantly misunderstood on the show.

Later, after Bryan made his entry during Casa Amor, he was the one who understood her and made her feel seen. “Meeting Amaya here turned my experience around ridiculously. I’m so thankful to meet this person. I would do this experience a hundred times over. It feels surreal,” he expressed.

Nic, who came in second place, also spoke about Amaya. “I think she was really misunderstood by a lot of people, and for Bryan to come in here at Casa and to be able to understand this beautiful woman,” he felt. He said he was happy for their genuine connection and how deserving their win was.

