Netflix had a winning card in The Residence, a quirky murder mystery set in the White House that hooked millions soon after its release in March. With an 85% Rotten Tomatoes score and a steady run in the global top 10 list, the show looked like a safe bet for another season. It pulled in over 177 million viewing hours and brought together a strong cast led by Uzo Aduba, featuring names like Kylie Minogue, Giancarlo Esposito and Molly Griggs.

Netflix Canceled The Residence Despite Solid Ratings

The Residence quickly grasped the attention of the viewers and kept them hooked to the series, thanks to its sharp turns, a dead body, a chaotic state dinner and an eccentric detective navigating a maze of suspects. According to IMDb, the show is a unique mix of upstairs-downstairs politics, tension and fast-paced twists that helped it stand out from Netflix’s recent line-up of sequel-heavy or overly stylized shows.

However, despite the buzz, Netflix dropped the axe. As per The Mirror, The Residence won’t return along with Pulse, a medical drama that debuted the same season.

Viewers Slam Netflix for Cancelling One of 2025’s Most Watched Shows

Fans were not quiet about it either. Many vented online, being confused about why a show with strong ratings and loyal viewers didn’t make the cut.

One user wrote, “I watched The Residence with the kids on @NetflixUK and it was really great fun, we enjoyed it a lot. This has so much potential for future seasons, I can’t believe Netflix cancelled it!” Another added, “Just finished watching The Residence. Detective Cordelia Cupp was such an delight to watch and of course, Netflix had to go on and cancel the series.”

A third said, “So sad Netflix cancelled The Residence😭 Was looking forward to her solving more cases in DC or something 🥹” Someone else echoed the same, “The Residence on Netflix being cancelled despite having great reviews is crazy af, we can’t have nothing.”

The disappointment comes after Netflix briefly regained goodwill with upcoming releases tied to familiar hits like Squid Game and Ginny & Georgia. Those releases offered a small boost but it did not last long. Many feel Netflix has lost touch with what viewers want after the streaming platform axed two of its most-watched shows in 2025.

While the next case for Cordelia Cupp won’t be hitting screens, the eight-episode first season still holds up for those who missed it.

