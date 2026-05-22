The Boroughs is a sci-fi television series created by Will Matthews and Jeffrey Addiss. It’s produced by the Duffer Brothers, who are mostly known as the creators of Stranger Things. The eight-episode series dropped on Netflix on May 21. Let’s explore how it ends and other details.

What Was Killing The Residents In The Boroughs?

The Boroughs takes place at a retirement community where a bunch of people come together to stop a threat. Towards the end, Sam is having a hard time convincing people that he saw Jack the night he died. Jack was attacked by the creature in his sleep. Sam realizes that the blood on the hammer explodes when it comes into contact with the vintage TV. They find that the blood reacts to the signal from the old TV.

Sam and Wally then devise a plan to destroy the creature. The two also discover that the creatures feed on humans’ cerebrospinal fluid. This is also the main reason the residents have developed several health issues lately and have been dying. Later, Pat, Art, and Renee are caught by Shaw and taken to the mental health institution called Manor.

The Boroughs on Netflix is more than just a ‘Stranger Things’ with OAPS. It’s a sensitive and heartfelt story about ageing and friendship, which also has some pretty cool monsters in it. It uses supernatural entities to highlight how the over 60s are sidelined and ignored. pic.twitter.com/V9bom4nu34 — Amelia Nancy Harvey (@MissAmeliaNancy) May 21, 2026

Shaw throws an offer at them. He tells them never to talk about the creature and that they can go back to living their lives. Otherwise, they will be held inside the Manor. The group members reluctantly agree to this offer.

We realize that these creatures are offspring of an entity called Mother. The creatures feed on her spinal fluid. She has now taken a human form. Towards the end, even Mother is fed up with everything happening around her. She’s been manipulated by Shaw for far too long.

Why Did Shaw Want Mother’s Blood In The Boroughs?

The Boroughs ends with Mother stating that she no longer wants to live. She asks Sam to end her life immediately. Sam agrees and takes her to a nearby tree, which is in the same spot where Shaw’s relatives had found Mother inside an egg.

Mother calls for her sons and explodes on the spot. This explosion also kills Shaw, who had arrived to eliminate Sam. Mother dies in the spot where she was born. The ending puts the spotlight on Blaine Shaw as the main antagonist.

The Borough’s CEO was well aware of what was happening in the community. The Shaws realized early on that Mother’s blood had healing properties, and they used it to remain young. There’s also a possibility of them reaching immortality if they keep consuming the blood. Wally goes against the Shaws and rescues Mother to study her blood. He hopes to find a cure for blood through her.

With the mother and her sons gone, we can assume that the team members won’t be alive for very long without the blood. The series ends with the group enjoying dinner at Sam’s place after surviving a harrowing ordeal. Sam goes to the bathroom, where his reflection in the mirror glitches, similar to his visions of Lilly. The makers leave the audience with a cliffhanger, without answering whether Sam is real.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Modern Family Cast Then Vs Now: Ty Burrell, Ariel Winter, Julie Bowen & Where Are They Now In 2026?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News