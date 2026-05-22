R. Madhavan recently created a buzz after sharing a poster of his upcoming film G.D.N. The film is a biographical account of Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu. Madhavan is playing the titular character, and the film is slated to release on 17 July 2026, as per NDTV.

Amid the buzz, let’s explore and find out who GD Naidu was.

GD Naidu’s Early Years & Rise As An Inventor

According to The Better India, GD Naidu was born on 23 March 1893 to a Telugu-speaking family in Kalangal, Coimbatore, Madras Presidency. Tragedy quickly struck as Naidu’s mother passed away a few months after his birth. He studied till the third standard but was never interested in going to school. So he decided to drop out and do something else.

Naidu worked as a server at a Coimbatore hotel for 3 years and saved money to buy a motorcycle. His love for motorbikes began after he saw a British officer riding one. He dismantled and reassembled the bike several times to understand it. Naid then began working as a mechanic before joining a cotton mill.

As per the Daily List, Naidu started the transport business in 1920 and bought a coach. He bought this with a Rs 4,000 loan from a businessman named Robert Stanes. Naidu himself drove the bus for quite some time for people to travel inter-city.

GD Naidu’s Success, Inventions & Legacy

By 1933, Naidu was the proud owner of 280 buses and also set up an organization called Universal Motor Service. In 1937, he co-developed India’s first indigenous motor, which proved successful.

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Naidu also founded New Electric Works, which developed India’s first electric motor. In his long career, he founded several companies in India. He was also an inventor and came up with things. According to Silicon India, he invented the Rasant razor, a small motor-driven device powered by dry cells.

In 1944, he retired from business and started charity work. He founded the Industrial Labor Welfare Association. He also played a crucial role in setting up India’s first Polytechnic College in 1945. Naidu passed away on 4 January 1974, as per The Hindu.

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