Chand Mera Dil is the latest theatrical release of Lakshya and Ananya Panday. Directed by Vivek Soni, the movie revolves around a college romance into adulthood. The film features major ups & downs and will be more relatable to the current generation.

The movie hit the big screens today, and fans can’t stop sharing their reactions. Many Twitter (X) users called it a must-watch rom-com, while others praised the performances of Ananya and Lakshay.

Let’s take a quick look at Chand Mera Dil X Reviews and what the internet says about this film.

Chand Mera Dil X Review: Fans are impressed with Lakshya and Ananya’s rom-com drama

A user called Chand Mera Dil is a perfect blend of romance and emotions. Further, the user verified the film as a soul-stirring romantic drama and marked it as highly recommended. Additionally, the online user gave the film a solid 4.3/5 rating.

“HEARTFELT… PASSIONATE… DEEPLY MOVING… Blends romance and emotion beautifully, with stirring moments and chemistry that linger long after the final frame. Verdict: Soul-stirring romantic drama… Highly Recommended!” – the user wrote

⭐ 4.3 / 5#ChandMeraDil: HEARTFELT… PASSIONATE… DEEPLY MOVING… Blends romance and emotion beautifully, with stirring moments and chemistry that linger long after the final frame. Verdict: Soul-stirring romantic drama… Highly Recommended! ❤️#ChandMeraDil 🌙 pic.twitter.com/o0CyAIhOqP — Shiv Kumar (@Shivu112005) May 22, 2026

Another user shared the reaction by calling the movie a heartfelt musical romance. The viewer praised Lakshya’s performance and Vivek Soni’s direction. In addition, the user feels that music is the soul of the movie that elevates every emotion. The user wrote:

“#ChandMeraDil is a heartfelt musical romance that hits all the right notes. (3☆/5) Lakshya absolutely shines – effortlessly charming, vulnerable and delivers a performance that makes you root for him throughout. Vivek Soni’s direction is so sincere, emotional & beautifully layered that every scene feels alive. The music is the soul of the film, blending perfectly with the heartfelt love story and elevating every emotion. A dreamy romantic musical that stays with you long after it ends.”

#ChandMeraDil is a heartfelt musical romance that hits all the right notes. (3☆/5)

Lakshya absolutely shines – effortlessly charming, vulnerable and delivers a performance that makes you root for him throughout.

Vivek Soni’s direction is so sincere, emotional & beautifully… pic.twitter.com/PEFuFFalHK — nishant. (@NishantADHolic_) May 22, 2026

An X user marked Chand Mera Dil as the must-watch romantic drama for Bollywood. The user verdicts the film as engaging and feels that it truly deserves appreciation from audiences. The viewer gave the movie 4 out of 5 and praised Lakshya and Ananya’s efforts in the film.

“Chand Mera Dil is a must-watch romantic drama from Bollywood that skillfully delivers romance, drama, tension, and soulful music. The narrative’s transition from tender love to intense drama is handled effectively and keeps you invested throughout.” – the X user wrote

Movie Review:- #ChandMeraDil, starring #Lakshya & #AnanyaPandey Rating:- ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Chand Mera Dil is a must-watch romantic drama from Bollywood that skillfully delivers romance, drama, tension, and soulful music. The narrative’s transition from tender love to intense drama is… pic.twitter.com/vQQBrVA1yX — Shivaay ~ शिवाय (@BeingADian) May 22, 2026

Similarly, another X user called Chand Mera Dil a soulful romantic film that truly connects, praising Lakshya and Ananya Panday’s performances. The user said, “Soulful romantic film that truly connects #Lakshya is outstanding in an intense romantic role while #AnanyaPanday delivers one of her best performances yet. Beautiful music, strong emotions heartfelt chemistry make this a pure big-screen experience.”

#ChandMeraDil ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Soulful romantic film that truly connects ❤️#Lakshya is outstanding in an intense romantic role while #AnanyaPanday delivers one of her best performances yet 💥 Beautiful music,strong emotions heartfelt chemistry make this a pure big-screen experience pic.twitter.com/XpwNkhdnNW — Sagar Talkies (@SagarTalkies) May 22, 2026

Chand Mera Dil X Review: Overall Verdict

With these reactions online, it appears that if you are a fan of the romantic genre, Chand Mera Dil is a perfect watch for you. If these positive reactions continue online, then it will indeed boost the film’s box-office run.

Last year in July, Saiyaara emerged as the record-breaking romantic film. It will be interesting to see whether Chand Mera Dil will deliver similar magic at the box office.

Chand Mera Dil Trailer

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