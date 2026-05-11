Before we begin dissecting the film, I would like to warn you that this discussion will include a lot of spoilers from Krishnavataram Part 1 Hridayam – a beautiful film on Lord Krishna and his life on Earth as a human being, his relationship and bond with Radha, Rukmini, Satyabhama, and his 16,000 gopis. So, if you have not watched this film yet, please go and watch it, because I did that twice in 24 hours. You ask why? Well, you would not ask it if you go watch it! But to put it simply, it is magic that unfolds on screen in this film, with music that is so beautiful that I watched it again, just for it!

Now, coming back to the film, there is something hauntingly beautiful about an end that marks a beginning. This film doesn’t just conclude; it marks the beginning of a new era. It leaves you grappling with the weight of destiny as the Dwapar Yug ends and marks the beginning of the Kalyug.

Krishnavataram Climax & Ending

You see, Lord Krishna, in his final moments as a human being, is trying to justify what is destined to happen and make sure that the world understands the fate and theory of Karma! He plays his flute for the last time and waits for the end to arrive! He is the almighty, and he knows that this has to end, to mark the beginning of a new era. As Krishna plays the flute for one last time, Dwarka slowly sinks in the Arabian Sea, marking the end of the Dwapar Yug!

Did Kanha Invoke Pralay?

As Shri Krishna departs the world, the big question remains – Did Kanha himself invoke the Pralay? Or was he merely the silent spectator of a cosmic debt being settled? To understand the end of Krishnavataram, one must revisit the blood-soaked soil of Kurukshetra as the film beautifully takes us to the curse of Gandhari in the pre-climax!

Gandhari’s Grief Decides The Destiny Of An Entire Yuga!

After the battle of the Mahabharata is over, a grief-stricken Gandhari is mourning the end of her entire lineage. It is then that she blames Lord Krishna for Kurukshetra’s havoc and curses the entire Yaduvansha – Lord Krishna’s dynasty to not flourish after 36 years and go extinct just like the Kuru dynasty of Kauravas. Shri Krishna grants her wish, saying Tasthastu, setting the stage for the final day of that era!

The ending of Krishnavataram explains that the Pralay, or the flood that gulps the entire Dwarka, was the manifestation of that curse and Karma playing its final act! The most chilling part of the climax is seeing Krishna sitting under the Peepal tree. He looks at the ocean, and for a moment, it feels like the waves are obeying a silent command. Krishna had to invoke the end. As the protector of the Universe, he knew that the Dwapar Yug had exhausted its purpose, and he finally cleared the canvas for the Kali Yug to begin.

The Beautiful End Shot

The visual of the golden city of Dwarka being swallowed by the Arabian Sea is a cinematic masterpiece. It represents the temporary nature of life. That everything is mortal and material. What begins has to end! But finally it denoted the end to an era when God walked amongst the men for one last time, probably! Truly, what a way to exit!

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Must Read: Krishnavataram Part 1 Music Review: Irshad Kamil, Sonu Nigam – Shreya Ghoshal Weave Magic With Krishna Leela Songs & I Hope This Reaches Bhajan Clubbing Obsessed Gen-Z!

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