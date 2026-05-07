A modern album with an old-school soul, Chand Mera Dil is already making waves, and it’s Aitbaar that’s stealing hearts right now. After the film’s soulful title track secured a spot in Spotify India’s Top 50, marking a major milestone and spotlighting its growing popularity, Aitbaar has now entered the Spotify charts, quickly becoming a heartbreak favorite. As the film’s trailer is eagerly awaited, its music is already turning into a chart-topping phenomenon.

Starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya in the lead roles, the film Chand Mera Dil is already garnering attention for its popular music album. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The music album of the upcoming musical romantic drama Chand Mera Dil is emerging as one of the most-loved albums of 2026, particularly among younger audiences, while seamlessly aligning with the film’s summer love story, rooted in intensity and passion. With Aitbaar resonating as the heartbreak anthem, the title track setting the romantic tone, the album continues to build momentum while mirroring the film’s emotional journey.

The Chand Mera Dil music album is already creating waves, thanks to its heartfelt melody, personal lyrics, and simple arrangement, adding to the growing excitement for the film. With Aitbaar and the title track both entering Spotify India’s top charts, the music is clearly striking a powerful chord with listeners.

The album is already a hit before the film’s release or the trailer glimpse, with fans eagerly waiting to see how the visuals will play out on the big screen.

With the title track already charting on Spotify, Aitbaar becoming a heartbreak favorite & Khasiyat becoming the feel-good melody, the film is emerging as the music album of the season. With no story reveals yet, the music of Chand Mera Dil is becoming the audience’s only entry into its emotional world.

Music Team Behind The Songs

Both the title track of Chand Mera Dil and Aitbar were composed by the iconic duo Shachin-Jigar, with Amitabh Bhattacharya writing the lyrics. Faheem Abdullah’s soulful voice breathes life into the songs. He perfectly captures every emotion in both songs.

More About The Film

Chand Mera Dil is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Marijke deSouza and is presented by Dharma Productions. The film is directed by Vivek Soni. Starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, Chand Mera Dil is slated to release in theaters worldwide on May 22, 2026.

Check Out The Song Below:

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