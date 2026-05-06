Amid ongoing speculation around the release timeline of Spirit, the makers would like to officially clarify that the film is very much on track and will be released in cinemas worldwide on 5th March 2027, as previously announced.

Mounted on a massive scale and progressing as planned, Spirit continues to shape up as one of the most anticipated cinematic events on the horizon. Fronted by India’s biggest superstar, Prabhas, the film brings together producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga following the historic success of Animal.

Spirit Cast & Crew

Also starring Tripti Dimri, Vivek Oberoi, and introducing Aishwarya Desai, Spirit is being crafted as a large-scale pan-world entertainer and is set to release in 8 languages.

Gulshan Kumar & T-Series present Spirit, a T-Series Films and Bhadrakali Pictures production. Written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga.

SPIRIT releases in cinemas on 5th March 2027.

Spirit Trailer

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