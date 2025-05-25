After Deepika Padukone stepped away from Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prabhas’ much-anticipated film Spirit, the makers officially announced Triptii Dimri as the new leading lady. Triptii, who previously worked with Vanga in Animal, will now star opposite Prabhas in this big pan-India project. The announcement came from T-Series, the film’s production house, on Instagram.

They shared, “A powerful new on-screen pairing is here! We’re thrilled to welcome @tripti_dimri on board for our ambitious pan-world film #SPIRIT, starring @actorprabhas and directed by @sandeepreddy.vanga. Produced by #BhushanKumar, #SandeepReddyVanga and @pranayreddyvanga.” The shoot is set to begin in 2025, and fans are already buzzing with excitement.

Why Did Deepika Padukone Exit Spirit?

Deepika Padukone’s name was initially linked to Spirit, which created a lot of buzz. It would have been her first collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and second with Prabhas after their 2024 blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD. However, reports (via Jagran English) revealed that she exited due to demands the makers found difficult to meet. These included asking for a strict eight-hour workday, a fee of 20 crore, profit-sharing, and a refusal to dub her Telugu lines.

A source explained that Deepika’s request for shorter work hours was understandable, especially since she is a new mother. She had also talked about balancing work and motherhood in a recent interview. Though her exit disappointed many fans, it gave Triptii Dimri a chance to come on board.

Triptii Dimri’s New Journey With Spirit

Sandeep Reddy Vanga confirmed Triptii’s casting on social media, writing, “The female lead for my film is now official :-).” Triptii responded with gratitude on Instagram, saying, “Still sinking in…. So grateful to be trusted with this journey. Thank you @sandeepreddy.vanga ..honoured to be a part of your vision.” Fans quickly welcomed her, excited to see this new pairing with Prabhas.

Spirit is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Prabhas will play a tough police officer from a middle-class family. The film is produced by Vanga and T-Series and is expected to start shooting in 2025.

For Triptii, this is a major career move. After winning praise for Animal and becoming a fan favourite, she now joins a big pan-India project with Prabhas. Along with Spirit, she has other films lined up, including Dhadak 2 and a project with Vishal Bhardwaj. With Triptii now on board, Spirit promises to be one of the most exciting films to look forward to.

