Triptii Dimri is one of the leading stars of the present generation. The actress, who had no connection to the film industry, suddenly rose to fame in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal and became a ‘National Crush.’ Let’s look back to when Triptii opened up about the acting journey. Read on to know more.

In a conversation with Youtuber Ranveer Allabhadia, Triptii shared her accidental journey of becoming an actor. The Qala actress shared, “While I was in college studying literature, one day, my brother’s friend, who had bought a DSLR, shot some pictures of me in a park and randomly sent them to a modeling agency. The agency liked my pictures and called me after two weeks for an audition. I went for an audition, and I passed the audition.”

Triptii further said that “Main Challenge Tha: Parents Ko Kaise Bolu,” as she initially kept it a secret from her parents and was nervous to share about “modeling and photoshoots. However, when her parents found out through newspapers and magazines, they supported her. “Jab ek baar newspaper mein photos aane lagi naa tab unko thoda laga ki chalo. Maybe she’s going in the right direction.” Phir modeling mein maza aana bandh ho gaya; ab acting karni hai toh. I started giving auditions in Delhi. Aur luckily ek santoor ki add mil gayi thi mujhe aur uska shoot Bombay mein tha. Phir Bombay aayi aur ussi dauran maine films mein auditions dena shuru kar diye the,” Dimri stated.

How Did Triptii Dimri Land Her First Film After Failing Her Initial Audition?

She then remembered how she got her first movie, ‘Poster Boys’ opposite Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Shreyas Talpade. “Poster Boys ke auditions chal rahe the; pehle audition mein fail ho gayi aur phir unko (casting team) to pata laga ki main Bombay mein hoon, toh unhone mujhe wapas bulaya aur dobara office jaake audition diya aur agle din pata chala ki selection ho gaya hai. I was shocked. Uss din jab maine parents ko bataya ki Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shreyas Talpade ke saath film hai uss din se they were confident,” Animal star recalled.

On the work front, Triptii Dimri’s upcoming projects include Dhadak 2 alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Arjun Ustara alongside Shahid Kapoor.

Check Out This Interview:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: “Who John Abraham?” : When Bipasha Basu Took A Dig At Her Ex When Asked To Rank His Hotness Quotient!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News