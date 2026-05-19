Few Bollywood actors have turned side characters into unforgettable moments quite like Nawazuddin Siddiqui. From dangerous gangsters to struggling writers, he has built his career purely on his acting prowess and remarkable talent, rising from small roles to become one of the most critically acclaimed stars in India. Today, fans around the world continue to celebrate his work. Here are his top 5 films, ranked by IMDb.

1. Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 1 (2012)

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap IMDb Rating: 8.2

8.2 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The movie is set against the backdrop of the coal mafia in Wasseypur and explores the violent feud between powerful families. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the role of Faizal Khan, son of Sardar Khan, played by Manoj Bajpayee. Failzal Khan’s quiet presence in the film becomes the key character in the revenge-laced Wasseypur.

2. Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 2 (2012)

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap IMDb Rating : 8.2

: 8.2 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Faizal Khan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), son of a notorious gangster, Sardar Khan (Manoj Bajpayee). After Sardar Khan’s death, Faizal slowly becomes one of the most feared gangsters in Wasseypur. The plot centers on family revenge, crime, and the struggle for power across generations between competing families.

3. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Director: Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan IMDb Rating : 8.1

: 8.1 Streaming On: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The movie follows a kind man, Bajrangi (Salman Khan), who helps a lost Pakistani girl, Shahida/Munni (Harshaali Malhotra), return home. Chand Nawab (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), a Pakistani journalist, emotionally guides both of them in this whole journey across borders.

4. The Lunchbox (2013)

Director: Ritesh Batra

Ritesh Batra IMDb Rating : 7.8

: 7.8 Streaming On: Currently Not Streaming

Plot: Saajan Fernandes (Irrfan Khan), a lonely office worker, makes an unexpected acquaintance with a housewife, Ila (Nimrat Kaur), by delivering their lunches by mistake. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays the role of Shaikh (Saajan’s office colleague), whose intent is to fill the emotional drama with warmth and humor.

5. Manto (2018)

Director: Nandita Das

Nandita Das IMDb Rating : 7.3

: 7.3 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Set during the Partition, this biopic is based on the legendary writer Saadat Hasan Manto (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). The movie takes us to Manto’s fearless writings, controversial tales, and tribulations during the Partition period.

Whether it is a gangster film or a character-driven drama with emotional undertones, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has given some of the most unforgettable performances in modern Indian cinema. He has proven to be one of the most esteemed actors in Bollywood because of his magical knack for becoming any character he portrays. These top 5 films, ranked by IMDb, are a great way to take some time to honor Nawazuddin’s incredible movies and his time in the Bollywood industry.

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