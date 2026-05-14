After the massive success of Avatar in 2009, James Cameron returned with another installment of the franchise- Avatar: Fire and Ash. Released last December, the film proved to be among the biggest cinematic spectacles of 2025. With its breathtaking visuals, action-packed sequences, and emotional storytelling, the film left viewers mesmerized and transported them to the world of Pandora once again, providing a perfect escape from the harshness of present-day realities.

Since its release, the film has enjoyed a massive worldwide theatrical run. For fans who missed watching the film on the big screen, there is some good news for you! The makers have confirmed the highly anticipated date of the sci-fi drama! But before we get into that, here’s a brief look at the cast and plot details of the movie.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Cast & Crew

The film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Kate Winslet, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen King, all reprising their roles from the previous installment. Oona Chaplin is an addition to the cast, playing the villain Varang.

The film’s music has been composed by Simon Franglen, while the cinematography has been done by Russel Carpenter. The rest of the crew members include costume designer Deborah L. Scott and set decorator Vanessa Cole.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Plotline

The story follows Jake Sully and Neytiri’s family grappling with Neteyam’s death, shown in Avatar: The Way of Water. After leaving the oceanic Metkayina clan, the family encounters a hostile, fire-worshipping Na’vi tribe, led by their ruthless leader Varang. The conflicts in Pandora reach a new, dangerous level. In addition to its breathtaking visuals, the film also offers an interesting narrative surrounding family bonding, grief, and survival.

Avatar: Fire and Ash OTT Release Date & Platform

The makers have confirmed that Avatar Fire and Ash will begin streaming on Disney + from June 24. The film is expected to be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, making it a relatable watch for Indian audiences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avatar (@avatar)

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection & Rating

The film grossed a massive $1.49 billion worldwide, finishing as the 4th-highest-grossing film of 2025. The film ran in the theaters in North America for 119 days, and its domestic total stands at $404.3 million. Avatar: Fire and Ash scored a 7.3/10 rating on IMDb.

Will there be an Avatar 4?

All Avatar fans can rejoice, as reportedly, Avatar 4 and 5 are already in the works. According to People, the films are underway in production, as confirmed by the film’s executive producer, Rae Sanchini. “Right now we’re figuring out the schedule,” said Rae while speaking to the publication, adding, “We’re working hard on it right now, budgeting, scheduling, planning, and building out our new pipeline for them. As far as we’re concerned, we’re full speed ahead.”

While Parts 4 and 5 of the Avatar franchise don’t have titles yet, the films are expected to hit theaters in 2029 and 2031. However, Rae confirms that these dates “remain sensitive.”

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: 5 Best Movies & Shows Of Michael Pennington To Watch: From Endeavor To Fragile

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News