Renowned Australian actor Sam Worthington has proven his worth in Hollywood with numerous hits like Bootmen, Somersault, Lift, The Exorcism, and more. However, the movie that completely turned around his career was Avatar in 2009, directed by James Cameron. The remarkable cinematography, hi-tech animation, and jaw-dropping action sequences won the hearts of the fans. The massive commercial success of the film established the career of Worthington in the industry. However, there are some interesting facts about the actor that will leave you shocked.

1. Matt Damon Was The Initial Choice For The Role Of Jake Sully

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Damon (@matt_damon_official)

Director James Cameron’s first choice for the lead role of Jake Sully in the Avatar franchise was Matt Damon. However, as per Deadline, the actor declined the role as he was shooting the Jason Bourne franchise and did not want to leave it in the middle. The role was also offered to Jake Gyllenhaal, but he also turned it down due to other commitments.

Hence, the Avatar director decided to work with a rising star, Sam Worthington, who was already doing well in Australian movies and TV shows.

2. Sam Worthington Was Homeless When He Auditioned For The Role

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Worthington (@samworthingtonbr)

Though Sam Worthington had done decent work in Australian cinema, he was struggling with his finances. As per Variety, he sold everything he owned and was left with only $2000. With this amount, he bought a car, and was living in it as he could not afford a place to live. It was at this time that he received his career breakthrough role as Jake Sully and could finally afford a house.

3. His Avatar Character Was Inspired By His 9-Year-Old Nephew

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Worthington (@samworthingtonbr)

Terminator Salvation actor shared in an interview with FilmIsNow Epic Movie Zone that he had based Jake Sully’s character on his 9-year-old nephew, Ridley. He shared that his nephew was rebellious and curious at the same time, which he wanted to portray in the film. He also added that he wanted to add a playful approach to the role instead of being just a tough marine.

4. He Had To Audition For More Than A Year For The Role

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Worthington (@samworthingtonbr)

The actor shared in a FilmIsNow Epic Movie Zone that the most interesting part of his audition for the Avatar lead was that he had to give several auditions for more than a year. He added that he didn’t mind, as he felt that even if he didn’t get selected, he still got an opportunity to work with renowned director James Cameron.

5. He Didn’t Learn the Na’vi Language

View this post on Instagram A post shared by avatar_inspire (@avatar_inspire)

In the film, it is shown that a genetically engineered Na’vi body, which is operated from the human brain, is sent to Pandora. There, he comes across a local tribe that speaks the Na’vi language. He also learns the language to interact with them. However, as per FilmIsNow Epic Movie Zone, in reality, the actor did not learn it, and he read the lines from the huge boards on the sets.

The epic science fiction series, Avatar, received immense love and appreciation from the audience and earned millions at the box office. The sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, was released in 2022 and fared well on silver screens. The third film in the line, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is due to release on December 19, 2025.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: One Battle After Another IMDb Rating Revealed – Is Leonardo DiCaprio’s Action-Thriller His Greatest Film Ever?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News