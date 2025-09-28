Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has built an illustrious career with some of cinema’s most acclaimed films. From James Cameron’s epic disaster film, Titanic, and Steven Spielberg’s Catch Me If You Can, to Martin Scorsese’s crime drama The Departed and Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending sci-fi thriller Inception, the list is remarkable. He later won his first Oscar for Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s hard-hitting survival drama The Revenant.

His latest release, Paul Thomas Anderson’s action-thriller One Battle After Another, premiered in theaters on September 26, 2025, earning rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. Now, the big question is: Is this Leonardo DiCaprio’s highest-rated movie of all time on IMDb? Let’s find out.

One Battle After Another IMDb Rating vs. Top 5 Leonardo DiCaprio Films

At the time of writing, One Battle After Another holds an impressive 8.5/10 (Source: IMDb) user rating on IMDb. For comparison, here are the top five highest-rated Leonardo DiCaprio films before his latest release:

Inception – 8.8/10 (Source: IMDb) Django Unchained – 8.5/10 (Source: IMDb) The Departed – 8.5/10 (Source: IMDb) The Wolf of Wall Street – 8.2/10 (Source: IMDb) Shutter Island – 8.2/10 (Source: IMDb)

As you can see, the highest-rated Leonardo DiCaprio movie to date remains the iconic sci-fi heist thriller Inception. Interestingly, One Battle After Another is currently tied with Django Unchained and The Departed at 8.5/10. However, its IMDb score may fluctuate as more users submit their ratings.

What’s One Battle After Another All About

Written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson (There Will Be Blood) and inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

One Battle After Another – Critical Acclaim

The film has earned widespread praise, currently holding a 96% critics’ score and an 86% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes (Source: RT). The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “An epic screwball adventure teeming with awe-inspiring action set pieces, One Battle After Another is Paul Thomas Anderson’s most entertaining film yet while also one of his most thematically rich.”

One Battle After Another – Official Trailer

